Aamir Sohail has slammed Misbah Ul Haq after the dismal performance of the team in the third Test against England which is currently underway in Southampton at the Ages Bowl. The hosts made a mammoth total of 588 runs on the board and then imposed a follow on as Pakistan got bundled out on the score of 273 runs. Now, this surely hasn't gone down well with Pakistani former cricketer Aamir Sohail as he went on to slam the Misbah Ul Haq and said that the coaches should be sent to vacation if they want pleasure.

The former Pakistani opener on his YouTube channel also said that he witnessed a very minuscule effort from Yasir Shah as he conceded more than 150 runs. He also slammed Naseem Shah's inconsistency and said, "He does not have a repeatable action. The follow-through of his arm is not consistent. And I have been saying repeatedly that it has been such a long time for our coaches but you don’t see any improvement. And when we talk about Shaheen Afridi, he should have improved but you can see a decline happening suddenly." While talking about Misbah he said that the should be sent for a world tour.

He slammed Misbah and explained that the coaches should be sent away and the players should be allowed to do what they wish to. The Pakistani team on day 5 trails by 210 runs and the team had lost a couple of wickets by the end of day four. As of now, they have Babar Azam and Azhar Ali batting on four and 29 runs respectively.

