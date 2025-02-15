New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The cricket world is set for an extraordinary convergence of talent as five of the sport's most iconic players - Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers - confirm their participation in Season 2 of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

In a groundbreaking initiative that goes beyond traditional cricket, these legends will also serve as mentors in an immersive fan experience program, as stated in a release from WCL.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Start Sports and JioHotstar Online.

World Championship of Legends (WCL), the only ECB-approved league in its category, has announced the launch of registrations for its groundbreaking fan engagement program, Live With The Legends (LWL). The initiative offers cricket enthusiasts worldwide a chance to secure a spot in an exclusive 16-day, all-expenses-paid UK tour, where 12 selected fans will share living quarters and experiences with cricket's greatest stars.

The Live With The Legends program represents an unprecedented level of access to the sport's elite, featuring exclusive travel and accommodation arrangements alongside cricket legends, behind-the-scenes access to team preparations and match-day activities, VIP access to official WCL events and post-match celebrations, one-on-one interactions with players, professional photo sessions, and signed memorabilia from the teams.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Adam Gilchrist Backs Steve Smith To Open for Australia National Cricket Team.

The selection process will unfold across three carefully designed rounds. The first round, running from February 15 to March 15, will test participants through a 15-minute cricket knowledge assessment. Successful candidates will advance to the second round, held from March 16 to April 25, where they must submit a one-minute video showcasing their passion for cricket.

The CEO and Founder of WCL, Harshit Tomar, said that the tournament will increase fan engagement to an unprecedented level.

"Cricket has always been a game of passion and legacy. With Live With The Legends, we are taking fan engagement to an unprecedented level by giving them the chance to live the experience of a professional cricketer. This initiative is a testament to WCL's commitment to celebrating the sport and its greatest ambassadors." Harshit was quoted in a release from WCL as saying.

Registrations are open from February 7 to March 15 on the official WCL website. Cricket enthusiasts globally can apply for this historic opportunity to share space with cricket legends including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, and others who have defined the modern era of cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)