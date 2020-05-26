Sports News | Cricket New South Wales Launches Online Webinar for Coaches

New South Wales [Australia], May 26 (ANI): Cricket New South Wales has launched an online coaching webinar, aimed at assisting cricket coaches to develop their skills and stay connected with other coaches during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Cricket NSW has launched a free online coaching webinar series which will be accessible to coaches on the Cricket Coaches Australia Website," the Cricket NSW said in an official statement.

"The four-part Coaching Master Class NSW series is aimed to help cricket coaches develop their skills and stay connected with other coaches during the COVID 19 restrictions and beyond," it added.

The first webinar which will be focussed on effective coaching is slated to take place on May 27.

Moreover, Club cricket is set to resume in Australia as Darwin gets ready to witness the return of the sport for the first time since it was suspended due to coronavirus.

Along with the resumption of cricket, Northern Territory Cricket (NTC) has also suggested that it is open to being a testing ground for how the game needs to adapt, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Darwin and District Cricket will be starting with a T20 tournament from June 6 before a one-day competition begins and runs until a final on September 19. (ANI)

