Saint John's [Antigua], March 31 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has reaffirmed its dedication to promoting diversity and inclusive leadership with the reappointment of three distinguished women to its Board of Directors. This move builds on the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance governance and ensure a broader range of perspectives in the decision-making process at the highest level of cricket administration.

At the first Board of Directors meeting of the new term, held in Antigua, Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath were reappointed as president and vice president, respectively. Alongside them, Debra Coryat-Patton (Trinidad and Tobago), Diann Campbell (Jamaica) and Louise Victor-Frederick (Saint Lucia) were confirmed as Independent Directors, continuing their crucial contributions to CWI's growth and vision.

This marks the second term in which Cricket West Indies continues its historic commitment to having three women serve on the Board simultaneously.

Diann Campbell from Jamaica brings nearly three decades of experience in cricket administration, corporate governance, and strategic development. With a background in human resource management and political studies, she has been an instrumental figure in shaping CWI's long-term strategies and operational excellence.

Louise Victor-Frederick of Saint Lucia, a Chevening Scholar, continues to serve as a prominent figure in corporate affairs, branding, and public relations. With her extensive experience in business strategy and communications, she remains an invaluable asset to the board. In addition to her role with CWI, she is also a director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

Debra Coryat-Patton from Trinidad & Tobago brings her expertise in law and corporate governance back to the board. As an attorney-at-law specializing in employment law, intellectual property, and governance, her reappointment reinforces CWI's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and accountability.

Additionally, Hallam Nichols (Barbados) has been reappointed as an Independent Director, further strengthening the board with his deep business experience in several sectors across the region spanning telecommunications, entertainment, physical planning and infrastructure development.

CWI President, Kishore Shallow, emphasized the significance of these reappointments, stating:

"The reappointment of these outstanding women is a reflection of our deep and unwavering commitment to excellence in governance and gender inclusivity. This is not about tokenism, but a deliberate and ongoing effort to ensure that women's leadership is not just acknowledged but actively embraced at every level. These women have played and will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of West Indies cricket, ensuring that we move beyond conversation and into meaningful, lasting action. We are also pleased to welcome back Hallam Nichols, a distinguished businessman whose influence and reach extend across the Caribbean and beyond, further strengthening the diverse expertise on our Board."

This decision reinforces CWI's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, forward-thinking leadership structure. With these appointments, the board remains poised to drive progress and foster innovation within West Indies cricket. (ANI)

