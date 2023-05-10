Chennai, May 10 (PTI) MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark

Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs (Shivam Dube 25; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27) vs DC.

