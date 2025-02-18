Dubai, Feb 18 (PTI) A minimum of 36 cameras with a host of analytical tools and visual enhancements to elevate the experience for the viewers will be used to broadcast the Champions Trophy matches, the ICC said on the eve of opening game between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi.

"To further enrich the viewing experience, the Quidich Innovation Labs will deliver Field 360°, a virtual field model that illustrates fielding positions and strategies in real-time," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Their drone camera will offer breathtaking aerial views of venues and surrounding landscapes, while the roving buggy cam will deliver immersive ground-level visuals. The signature Spidercams will further enhance the broadcast with its aerial coverage, offering dynamic perspectives of the action.

The ICC TV will further collaborate with JioStar in an effort to engage mobile-first audiences and produce a dedicated vertical feed, optimizing the viewing experience for smartphones users.

Gavaskar, Shastri, Karthik and Bhogle in commentary panel ===========================================

Former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri along with Dinesh Karthik and Harsha Bhogle are the four Indian experts in the ICC commentary panel for the tournament.

From Pakistan, there will be the legendary Wasim Akram with Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja for company.

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, the former England captains and respected pundits, will also be providing their expert analysis alongside former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

New Zealand will be represented in the commentary box by Ian Smith and Simon Doull.

Australians airing their opinions include Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones and Aaron Finch, while South African legends Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock will also be present in the commentary box.

