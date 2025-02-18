AC Milan and Feyenoord lock horns in what is expected to be a magnificent match in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The Dutch club took a surprise lead in this contest when Igor Paixao scored an early goal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-off contest. The Italian giants failed to score in Rotterdam and enter this contest on the back of a slender 1-0 win over Verona in the Serie A. The Rossoneri will look to overturn their 0-1 deficit and with the quality of players they have in their ranks, one can expect them to pull it off. Feyenoord head into the second leg of this UCL contest against AC Milan on the back of a goalless draw at home. The Dutch club parted ways with Brian Priske prior to the AC Milan contest due to lack of consistency and they will have Pascal Bosschaart as their interim gaffer for this game in San Siro. Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Igor Paixao Lone Goal Helps Dutch Club Gain Shock Win Over Rossoneri.

Although they hold a slender lead, Feyenoord will be well aware of the quality AC Milan possess in their ranks. In terms of injuries, AC Milan will continue to be without Emerson Royal and Alessandro Florenzi. Striker Raphael Leao could be back in AC Milan's starting XI after being involved from the bench. Feyenoord on the other hand, will miss captain Quinten Timber who will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a ligament injury. Ayase Ueda will also miss this clash. Surprisingly, Feyenoord have a better head-to-head record against AC Milan, winning two times out of three clashes while the Italian giants have just one win.

When is AC Milan vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

AC Milan will aim at overturning the 0-1 deficit as they take on Feyenoord in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase play-off on Tuesday, February 18. The AC Milan vs Feyenoord match is set to be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Harry Kane Misses Bayern Munich Training Due to Facial Injury Ahead of Celtic Game.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Feyenoord vs AC Milan, live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2,3 and 4 SD/HD TV channels. For AC Milan vs Feyenoord online viewing options.

How to Get Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the AC Milan vs Feyenoord match on the JioTV app for free. AC Milan can be expected to come out on top in this contest.

