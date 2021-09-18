Espoo [Finland], September 18 (ANI): Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland defeated India's Ramkumar Ramanathan as the former gained a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Davis Cup tie on Day 1 of World Group 1 first round on Friday.

Ruusuvuori defeated Ramanathan 6-4, 7-5 to help Finland gain a 2-0 lead over India in the ongoing Davis Cup tie.

Also Read | New Zealand Just Killed Pakistan Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar Slams NZC.

Earlier on Friday, Otto Virtanen of Finland opened the Davis Cup tie with a win against India's number one player Prajnesh Gunneswaran here at Espoo Metro Areena on Day 1 of World Group I first round.

Otto gave Finland a lead of 1-0 by defeating Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-6 (1). Virtanen (ATP-419) and India's number one player Prajnesh Gunneswaran (ATP-165) stepped in front of about 1,500 spectators at the Espoo Metro Areena for the opening match of the tie.

Also Read | Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021: Haryana Boxer Sachin Stuns World Championships Medalist Gaurav Bidhuri.

Match started at a good pace as both players didn't step any wrong foot forward for the starting five games.

But in the sixth game of the round, Virtanen's pressure paid off, as he gained a 4-2 lead. The Finn kept the lead intact until the end of the game as he sealed the opening round 6-3 with strong passes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)