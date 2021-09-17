New Delhi, September 17: New Zealand's last-minute decision to cancel their limited-overs tour just before the first ODI in Rawalpindi has left former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar fuming. He slammed the touring team, saying "NZ just killed Pakistan cricket".

"Sad scenes & news from Rawalpindi. Following points for New Zealand to remember: 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack. Pakistan stood strong with New Zealand. Pakistan toured New Zealand in the worst of Covid circumstances regardless of the crude treatment by NZ authorities on that tour.

"This was just an unverified threat, it could have been discussed. Prime Minister Imran Khan personally spoke to his NZ counterpart and assured but it was still refused. Pakistan has safely hosted South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe & PSL," Akhtar tweeted. New Zealand’s Tour of Pakistan Abandoned Amid Security Alert.

New Zealand, who were touring Pakistan for the first time since 2003, abandoned the tour due to a security alert. Pakistan captain Babar Azam also expressed his disappointment following the announcement.

"Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!" he wrote on Twitter.

