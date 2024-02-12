Sports News | Davis Cup Stars Felicitated at Inauguration of Bengaluru Open 2024

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The Indian Davis Cup team, which defeated Pakistan resoundingly on their own turf recently, was felicitated during the inauguration ceremony of the Bengaluru Open 2024 at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium here on Monday.

The main draw of the tournament was inaugurated by Manjunath Prasad, additional chief secretary in the Karnataka government's department of youth empowerment and sport.

"It's a proud moment for the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association to have Davis Cup stars participating at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2024. Their achievement in Pakistan was historic and inspiring," said R Ashoka, President Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for their remarkable victory in this historic match and we look forward to celebrating many more successes in the future."

The Indian team thrashed Pakistan 4-0 to secure their place in the Davis Cup World Group I earlier this month.

The members of the winning team -- Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni and Nikki K Poonacha -- were present at the felicitation ceremony as they will also feature in the ongoing tournament.

"We welcome all of you to the sixth edition of Bengaluru Open 2024 and wish you all the best. It will be an exciting week for the fans as top players will be in action, competing for the coveted title," said Prasad.

The ATP Challenger Tour 100 event, organised by KSLTA, will be played from February 12-18 with the likes of star Indian player Sumit Nagal, who broke into the ATP Top-100 ranking, former World No. 25 Vasek Pospisil of Canada and others vying for honours.

