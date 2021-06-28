New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday hailed archer Deepika Kumari for her "magnificent performance" in the Archery World Cup in Paris.

Deepika completed a trifecta of gold medals on Sunday afternoon with her victory in the recurve women's event at the third stage of the ongoing 2021 Archery World Cup.

Tendulkar said Deepika's performance at the World Cup is just a glimpse of what the world shall see in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"Magnificent performance Deepika! You deserve all the success & recognition. Your performance at #ArcheryWorldCup in Paris is just a glimpse of what the world shall see at the Olympics. Proud of your achievement & wishing you all the very best for the #TokyoOlympics," Tendulkar tweeted.

Archer Deepika on Monday regained the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman said Deepika's life story in achieving success despite several challenges is an inspiration.

"Many congratulations to #DeepikaKumari for winning the gold medal in the women's individual recurve event at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris and becoming World Number 1. Her life story in achieving success despite several challenges is an inspiration," Laxman tweeted.

India's ace archer Deepika defeated Russia's Elena Osipova 6-0 in a thumping manner.

This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well on Sunday.

Deepika was born and brought up in a lower-middle-class family in the Ratu area on the outskirts of Ranchi. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver and her mother is a part of the nursing staff.

Earlier the husband-wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg 5-3 after being a set down. (ANI)

