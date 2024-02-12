Dharamsala, Feb 12 (PTI) Rookie pacer Himanshu Chauhan snared five wickets as Delhi bowled out Himachal Pradesh for 250 in their second innings to register an emphatic 76-run win, only their second victory of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, here on Monday.

However, the highlight of the day in group D was left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya's sensational four wickets in four successive balls en route to a sizzling five-wicket haul, which powered Madhya Pradesh to an innings and 52-run win over Baroda in Indore.

Khejroliya became only the third bowler to take four wickets in 4 balls in Ranji Trophy history as Madhya Pradesh dismissed Baroda for 270 in 98.3 overs to complete the massive win and grab the top position in the points table.

In Dharamsala, Chauhan's third five-wicket haul of his career fetched Delhi six points from the contest on the final day. The win lifted Delhi (16) to the fourth place behind Madhya Pradesh (26), Baroda (23) and Jammu and Kashmir (18).

Set a target of 327, Himachal resumed their second innings at 31 for one on the final day but Chauhan bowled his heart out to return with figures of 23-7-63-5 to derail the chase.

Right-arm medium pacer Pranshu Vijayran (3/44) and left-arm medium-pacer Siddhant Sharma (2/56) also supported Chauhan in dismissing the hosts in 76.4 overs.

Himachal, who had taken a first innings lead, found the going tough and lost wickets regularly with all-rounder Rishi Dhawan emerging as the top-scorer with a 121-ball 65.

Delhi, who made 264 in their first innings, had scored 381 for six declared in their second innings.

Khejroliya's exploits gives MP massive win against Baroda

It turned out to be a memorable day for the 31-year-old Khejroliya as he joined Delhi's Shankar Saini and Jammu and Kashmir's Mohammed Mudhasir in taking four wickets in four balls in Ranji trophy history.

He also became the third MP bowler to take a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy.

MP made 454 in their first innings and dismissed Baroda for a paltry 132 in their first innings to enforce follow-on.

A rearguard 105 from top-order batter Shashwat Rawat kept Baroda in the game before they were hit by Khejroliya.

Bowling the 95th over, Khejroliya dismissed Shashwat Rawat, Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt and Akash Singh on the second, third, fourth and fifth balls as the visitors slipped from 255-5 to 255-9 in a jiffy.

He then returned to take the final wicket of Atit Sheth (20) in the 99th over to complete his five-wicket haul and also the massive win.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 264 and 381-6 declared beat HP 319 and 250 allout in 76.4 overs (Rishi Dhawan 65, Himanshu Chauhan 5/63). At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 454 beat Baroda 132 and 270 in 98.3 overs (Shashwat Rawat 105; Kulwant Khejroliya 5/34, Kumar Kartikeya 3/77).

At Cuttack: Uttarakhand 342 and 203 for 8 declared beat Odisha 169 and 214 allout in 91.4 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 61; Deepak Dhapola 5/74).

