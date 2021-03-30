Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Delhi Capitals players including Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, and Umesh Yadav took part in their first nets session on Tuesday evening at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals squad and support staff began their preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 this morning.

On Monday, star Indian batsman Rishabh Pant and England players Sam Billings and Tom Curran joined Delhi Capitals camp for the IPL.

Also, former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and bowling coach James Hopes have joined the team's squad for the cash-rich league.

As per BCCI's COVID-19 protocols for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

On Sunday, the Delhi-based franchise announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's assistant coach. On his appointment, Ratra in a statement, said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I cannot wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)