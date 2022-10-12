New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): United Way Delhi is strengthening the Delhi Half Marathon's legacy as one of India's largest sports philanthropy platforms. A not-for-profit organisation, United Way Delhi, the event's philanthropy partner, affirms and stands for compassion toward the community.

During the 17th edition of the world's premier half marathon on Sunday, October 16, the capital will experience the impressions of enthusiastic runners from around the world and thousands of hearts throbbing to make a difference in the lives in need.

The Delhi Half Marathon is a cause-neutral platform and has always encouraged and supported citizens with diverse abilities and NGOs to fundraise for causes close to their hearts.

For this edition, 50 plus not-for-profit organisations, 100 plus individual fundraisers and 10 plus corporates have been actively fundraising in domains across early childhood development, education & youth, health & well-being, livelihood & financial stability, gender diversity & inclusion, environment & biodiversity, and disaster response.

Within 30 days, more than one crore has been raised and the number is going up daily read a statement by Delhi Half Marathon.

The contributions made on the platform have captured the passion of giving from over 4000 plus unique donors from India and the world.

Commenting on the association and the philanthropy drive for this edition, Rina Kaushal, Chairperson, United Way Delhi, said, "The pandemic has made us realize the importance of community living and in stepping ahead unitedly to transform the world around us. Each Step Counts is our call this year and the same is being taken in its best spirit by all the participating NGOs, fundraisers, and corporates at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022. Thank you for coming forward to make a difference."

The amount generated shall be utilized by the partnering NGOs in multiple causes of relevance to further social impact projects. While the world has been shaken up by conflicts and adversities, we humans have witnessed the act of coming together & rebuilding the community.

With social impact at the heart of the company's ethos, the event's title sponsor, Vedanta Limited, has pledged one million meals for its #RunForZeroHunger campaign during the race. Leading from the front over 11,000 Vedanta employees have participated in the virtual running challenge and already logged more than 6.5 lakh kilometres, contributing 6.5 lakh meals.

Ms Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, is championing the ESG mission at Vedanta and works actively with CSR teams to eventuate the vision on the ground. A nature lover and an animal enthusiast, Priya, said: "At Vedanta, giving back to society is at the very core purpose of our business. As part of our commitment to creating a malnutrition-free India, our Nand Ghars are working towards impacting the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women across the country. To further this mission, we are calling each one to #RunForZeroHunger - Together we can make it happen."

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, "Mass-participation sports has been indelibly linked to promoting social causes since time immemorial. It is wonderful to see diverse people come together to make a difference in society. Running is about catalysing change and transformation for the greater good".

Earlier, two-time 5,000 m World champion Muktar Edris of Ethiopia, 2021 Berlin Half Marathon winner Felix Kipkoech of Kenya and promising Ethiopian Chala Regasa confirmed their participation in the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon.

The USD 268,000 prize money World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, October 16, and will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world's best elites. (ANI)

