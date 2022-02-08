New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation Of India (AKFI) to consider conducting an open national kabaddi championships at Visakhapatnam, according to a lawyer associated with the case.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva observed that an open tournament will give an opportunity to all the talented players who are not able to compete at the national level event.

According to lawyer Sravan Kumar, who appeared for one of the petitioners, the court clarified that only affiliated state associations and their players can participate in the national event.

The judge further asked the AKFI administrator to conduct the national camp for Asian Kabaddi Championships.

The administrator informed that the national camp will begin from March for the Asian championship which is likely to be held in September.

The court was hearing a batch of nine petitions concerning the implementation of the sports code to AKFI. The petitions involve the allegations of irregularities in the agreements signed for Pro Kabaddi League between AKFI and Mashal Sports.

The issue of elections at AKFI is also being looked into by the court.

The matter will be heard next on March 10.

