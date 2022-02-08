India women's team would be aiming to get their preparation for the Women's World Cup 2022 up and running when they face their New Zealand in a one-off T20I on February 9, Wednesday. The match would begin at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Despite it being just one T20I, the Women in Blue would be aware of the fact that they would need time to get used to these conditions. A winning start to this limited-overs tour can prove to be a huge confidence booster, which can prove to be the difference. India Women vs New Zealand Women One-Off T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match in Queenstown

But New Zealand would not make things easy for India. The team led by Sophie Devine have a lot of exciting, experienced and talented players who can win matches on their own on a given day. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

When Is India Women vs New Zealand Women, One-Off T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The One-Off T20I between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match will begin from February 9, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards and has a start time of 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women, One-Off T20I 2022 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the live telecast of this match on Sparksport.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, One-Off T20I 2022?

Amazon Prime Video would be the official live streaming partner for this series in New Zealand. Fans in India can tune in to the app and live stream the game on their devices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).