The Pakistan Super League this season, so far has witnessed some seriously good performances. From Tim David's huge hits to Jason Roy's blistering hundred and David Willey's clever and accurate bowling, there have been many players who have risen to the occasion for their respective teams in the competition. However, with the IPL 2022 Auction at hand, there would be teams who would perhaps have their eyes glued to the PSL where they would chalk out and determine who their pick would be in the event, which is a few days away. IPL 2022 Auction Date and Time: Know Indian Premier League Players Auction Timing in IST

Barring Pakistan's stars, the PSL 2022 has seen some tremendously memorable performances from foreign players who might have done well enough so far to have fetched a massive pay-cheque at the IPL Auction. In this article, we shall take a look at five foreign players, who can fetch big money at the IPL 2022 Auction:

1) Tim David: The right-hander has been in imperious form this season and his performances is one of the reasons why Multan Sultans have been so good so far in PSL 2022. A very handy middle-order batter, David can clear any field on a given day and he also has the capability of accelerating his innings at will. No doubt, he would be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2022 auction, especially for teams that lack a potent finisher.

2) Jason Roy: There's absolutely no doubt as to how good a batsman Jason Roy is, at the top of the order. For England, he has handled the responsibility of giving them good strong starts in international cricket and a prime example of his capabilities came last night when he smacked a hundred in no time, propelling Quetta Gladiators to a win despite chasing a 200+ total. He has had an IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad where he was unable to make that big an impact. But with this form, Roy is sure to attract a lot of suitors in the IPL auction 2022.

3) David Willey: Another England player makes the list and it is David Willey, the left-arm seam bowler. Willey made his debut for Multan Sultans earlier this month and he has already put in some brilliant performances. The left-armer can vary his pace and his bowling can prove to be very effective for many IPL teams, who need a quick bowler, whether to bowl at the top of the innings, in between or at the death. He has already scalped seven wickets in five games in PSL so far and needless to say, his current form makes him one of the hot picks for the IPL auction. He can pretty good with the bat in hand as well.

4) Paul Stirling: The Irish batter has been silently playing well for a number of years and this time too, he has played well enough for himself to be a sought-after player in the IPL auction. The right-hander opens for Islamabad United alongside Alex Hales and he has the capacity of destroying any attack on his day. Stirling has a brilliant record in T20I cricket, with 2606 runs in 94 matches. With the ability to play classical cricket shots and also change gears to play the big ones, Stirling can be targetted by some IPL teams needing an opener who can provide quick starts in the powerplay. He can very well become the

5) Alex Hales: The English right-hander arguably is one of the most gifted players and looks absolutely elegant when he plays his shots. Hales can clear any field and just like Roy, he too can provide a team with some quickfire starts in the powerplay. With his performances for Islamabad United where he has scored 168 runs in five matches with 82* being his highest, many IPL teams needing a solid top-order batter can pick him in the auction.

Apart from these five names, there are others like Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Rilee Rossouw and also David Wiese, who can attract some huge bids in the IPL 2022 Auction. The IPL 2022 Mega Auction would be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

