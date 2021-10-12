By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will not take any fees from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for mentoring the Virat Kohli-led team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," Shah told ANI.

Team India will start the campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24. (ANI)

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Comes In Support Of RCB Duo Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian Following Online Abuse, Says ‘People Don’t Realise Gravity of What They Say on Social Media’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)