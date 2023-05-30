Antwerp [Belgium], May 30 (ANI): Diksha Dagar registered her best finish of the season on the Ladies European Tour at the 2023 Belgian Ladies Open at Naxhelet Golf Club.

Diksha closed with a bogey on the 18th for an even-par 72 in the final round and finished in a tie for sixth place.

Patricia Isabel Schmidt fired an excellent final round of 66 (-6) to win by two shots.

Starting the final round in tied second place, Diksha stayed close to the lead and was at one point just one off the lead after the turn. On the back nine, she gave away three bogeys against birdie for a 72 and finished in a big group at sixth.

India's other player to make the cut, Amandeep Drall shot 1-under 71 and finished T-24th, also her best finish this season.

Patricia from Germany sat three shots behind overnight leader Maria Hernandez on five-under-par after rounds of 71-68 on the first two days. She bogeyed third and fifth but she soon turned around her card. (ANI)

