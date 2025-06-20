Frisco (US), Jun 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured another rough start at a Major as she began the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East with a disappointing 9-over 81 that had no birdies.

Almost sure to miss the cut unless she shoots a very low second round, she was lying tied 135th and the projected cut is around 3-over. Aditi had six bogeys and one triple bogey.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul overcame an early double bogey to shoot 4-under 68. The 22-year-old Thai golfer made four pars on the first four holes of round one in Frisco, Texas before she had a frustrating double bogey on the par-4 5th hole to drop to 2-over.

The five-time LPGA Tour winner steadied herself with a par on six before rattling off three consecutive birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes to get back to 1-under for the day and turn in 36.

Thitikul then picked up a pair of back-to-back birdies on holes 11 and 12 and landed one last birdie on the par-3 17th hole.

Lying second was Minjee Lee who shot 3-under 69 and four players were tied third with 2-under 68 each. They were Japan's Rio Takeda, Korean Haeran Ryu, American Yealimi Noh and Somi Lee of Korea.

