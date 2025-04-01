Madrid [Spain], April 1 (ANI): A host of world-class sporting stars are set to descend upon Madrid for the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards later this month, including 24-time grand slam tennis champion and current Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Novak Djokovic.

This is the 25th anniversary of the 'athletes' awards', the most prestigious honours event on the sporting calendar. It is also the second year in succession that the Awards have been held in Madrid, with the iconic Palacio de Cibeles staging the event on Monday, April 21.

Five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Novak Djokovic said: "It is exciting to be back in Madrid again to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Laureus World Sports Awards. I have cherished memories of picking up my fifth Laureus in Madrid last year and am privileged to be able to attend again. The Awards give us athletes the rare opportunity to not only meet up and share our experiences but to celebrate the mission of Laureus - given to us by Nelson Mandela 25 years ago - to use sport to change the world."

Since receiving the 2024 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award - his fifth Laureus Statuette - Novak Djokovic won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, writing his name into the Golden Slam history books.

Among the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy also confirmed to attend the Awards are six-time Grand Slam champion and Novak's former coach Boris Becker; football legends Cafu, Luis Figo and Ruud Gullit; gymnastic great Nadia Comaneci (celebrating 50 years since her 'Perfect 10'), athletics heroes including Edwin Moses and Nawal El Moutawakel, Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana plus Olympians Chris Hoy and Steve Redgrave.

Sean Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy, said: "It is such a thrill to be heading back to Madrid, where the City and the wider Region welcomed us so warmly last year. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we also look forward to celebrating the athletes who made 2024 an unforgettable year."

The 69 sporting legends who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy are the ones who pick the winners - and are in a unique position to appreciate the incredible stories and successes achieved by the Nominees, selected in each category by a panel of over 1300 top sports media. Each of the Winners will leave with the coveted Laureus Statuette, one of most recognisable symbols of excellence in sport.

Joining Nominees and Academy Members will be sports fans from fashion, film and entertainment, plus Laureus Ambassadors including: Fabio Capello, who won two La Liga titles with the city's Real Madrid in 1997 and 2007, tennis champion Garbine Muguruza, who announced her retirement from the sport at last year's Awards, and adventurer Annabelle Bond.

The first release of confirmed guest names focuses on the sporting greats - the Laureus Academy and guests:

Football: Cafu, Ruud Gullit, Fabio Capello, Luis Figo, Kosovare Asllani

Athletics: Nawal El Moutawakel, Edwin Moses, Tegla Loroupe

Para Athletics: Tanni Grey-Thompson

Rugby: Sean Fitzpatrick, Bryan Habana, Hugo Porta

Skiing: Maria Hofl-Riesch

Cycling: Chris Hoy

Tennis: Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker, Garbine Muguruza, Mansour Bahrami, Belinda Bencic

Gymnastics: Nadia Comaneci, Li Xiaopeng

Motor Racing: Emerson Fittipaldi

Rowing: Steve Redgrave

Squash: Nicol David

Hockey: Luciana Aymar

Para Swimming: Daniel Dias

Windsurfing: Robby Naish

Cricket: Steve Waugh

Para Fencing: Beatrice Vio

Media who wish to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards should apply as soon as possible for accreditation. In addition to reporting on the Awards Ceremony, media attending will have the opportunity to interview Laureus Academy Members and other sportsmen and women present in Madrid across three days from Saturday 19th April to post-Awards on 21st April.

In addition to celebrating the sporting success of 2025, the Laureus World Sports Awards are also a platform to showcase Laureus Sport for Good, which uses the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and inequality, showing how sport can change the world. Today Laureus supports more than 300 programmes in over 50 countries, working to transform society and improve the lives of young people. Since its inception in 2000, Laureus Sport for Good has used the power of sport to improve the lives of more than seven million children and young adults.

The impact of the Awards is a key element to both the planning and delivery of the 2025 event. Working closely with both Host Partners, the Madrid City Council and the Regional Government of Madrid, Laureus will bring the expertise and support of Laureus Sport for Good to leave a lasting legacy for the young people of the city and region of Madrid. (ANI)

