New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): North Delhi Strikers rode on all-round performance to beat West Delhi Lions in the match number 19 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) season 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing 166, the Lions faltered early at 13/2 after quick strikes from Vikas Dixit and captain Harshit Rana. Wicketkeeper Krish Yadav (23 off 23) stabilised the innings, but the required rate kept climbing.

The resurgence came from Hrithik Shokeen, who launched a spectacular counter-attack with 51 off 24 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes), adding 49 in just 19 balls. However, Deepanshu Gulia's crucial triple strike in the middle overs and Rana's tight final over restricted the chase to 154/8.

Earlier, North Delhi Strikers, who opted to bat first, concluded their first innings with a competitive score of 165 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The innings saw significant contributions from opener Sarthak Ranjan, who scored 42 off 33 and Arjun Rapria, who smashed an impressive 40 runs off 22 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Also, Yajas Sharma scored 23 off 15, while Yash Bhatia added a steady 22 from 17. Partnerships kept the scoreboard moving, but regular wickets prevented a bigger total.

Meanwhile, Mayank Gusain emerged as the pick of the bowlers for West Delhi Lions, claiming 3 wickets for two runs in one over.

Brief Scores: North Delhi Strikers - 165/9 in 20 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 42, Arjun Rapria 40; Mayank Gusain 3/2) vs West Delhi Lions - 154/8 in 20 overs (Hrithik Shokeen 51, Mayank Gusain 24; Deepanshu Gulia 3/44). (ANI)

