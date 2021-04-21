Zurich, Apr 21 (AP) Draw Wednesday for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics:

MEN

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia.

WOMEN

Group E: Japan, Canada, Britain, Chile.

Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.

Group G: Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)