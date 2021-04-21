Zurich, Apr 21 (AP) Draw Wednesday for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics:
MEN
Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia.
WOMEN
Group E: Japan, Canada, Britain, Chile.
Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.
Group G: Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand. (AP)
