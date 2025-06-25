New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has been home to some of the finest attacking players, who have consistently delivered, whether by finding the net themselves or setting up their teammates.

From evergreen legends like Sunil Chhetri and Bartholomew Ogbeche to creative playmakers like Hugo Boumous, several stars have left a lasting impact on the league.

Also Read | FC Barcelona Set To Return to Their Base This August After Renovation.

Here's a closer look at the top five players with the highest goal involvements in ISL history so far.

Sunil Chhetri - 88 (75 goals, 13 assists)

Also Read | Former England and Liverpool Star Midfielder Adam Lallana Announces Retirement from Football.

Even in the twilight of his career, Sunil Chhetri continues to defy expectations. A remarkable performance last season saw him equal his personal best of 16 goal involvements in a season, reaffirming his status as the ISL's top scorer and now, the all-time leader in total goal contributions.

After starting his ISL journey with Mumbai City FC, he has been a Bengaluru FC mainstay for the past eight seasons. Known for his exceptional positioning and lethal finishing, he has scored 75 goals in the league, 68 of them while wearing the BFC shirt. His 13 assists further highlight his all-round attacking contribution.

Roy Krishna - 84 (58 goals, 26 assists)

Only Sunil Chhetri and Bartholomew Ogbeche have scored more goals than Roy Krishna in the ISL, but with 26 assists to his name, the Fijian ranks second on the all-time goal contributions list. Known for his consistency, Krishna has delivered wherever he has played, adapting seamlessly to different systems and roles across clubs.

He began his ISL journey with ATK FC, later representing Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, and most recently, Odisha FC. At every stop, Krishna has showcased his ability to influence games, proving himself as one of the league's most versatile and dependable attacking forces.

Hugo Boumous - 74 (35 goals, 39 assists)

Among the strikers and wide forwards featured on this list, Hugo Boumous stands out as something different, and that's purely because of his playmaking abilities. The 29-year-old began his ISL career with FC Goa, where he showcased his flair for linking play, creating chances, and scoring timely goals.

Following a successful stint with the Gaurs, he moved to Mumbai City FC and then to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, playing pivotal roles in both clubs' success. Last season, he joined Odisha FC, where he remained a key figure despite the team's struggles. A total of 74 goal contributions places him third on the list.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 72 (63 goals, 9 assists)

Bartholomew Ogbeche, whose ISL career spanned five seasons with four clubs, made his mark with an incredible scoring record. The Nigerian striker netted 63 goals, making him the second-highest scorer in ISL history.

With an average of 0.6 goals per game and a conversion rate of 26.2%, Ogbeche was a nightmare for defenders. Though more known for scoring than creating, he also notched up nine assists, which places him fourth on the all-time goal contributions list.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 66 (46 goals, 20 assists)

Lallianzuala Chhangte has experienced fluctuations throughout his ISL career, but his time with Mumbai City FC has brought the consistency he long sought. With 46 goals and 20 assists overall, and eight goal contributions last season, he has secured his place among the top five for all-time ISL goal contributions.

Though there was a slight dip last season, his previous two campaigns, where he scored 10 goals and assisted six each, proved his quality. If he continues at his current pace, expect him to climb further up the charts in the seasons to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)