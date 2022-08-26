Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 26 (ANI): Comeback kings Hyderabad FC once again showed their power of recovery as they bounced back from going a goal behind to beat ten-man Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in a Group C Durand Cup match at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Friday.

Anirudh Thapa handed Chenaniyin FC the lead just two minutes before half-time as Hyderabad FC rode on Ogbeche's (65th, 74th) brace and Joao Victor's strike to take full points as Chennaiyin FC's Fallou Diagne was sent off in the 54th minute.

The game was a cagey affair in the first half an hour. Chennaiyin FC then began to enjoy a bit of momentum that resulted in the opening goal.

Thapa broke the deadlock just two minutes before the breather as he pulled off a superb finish to beat Hyderabad custodian Laxmikant Kattimani after being fed by an inch-perfect cross-field diagonal pass from Sajal Bag.

After the change of sides, Hyderabad FC were awarded a penalty after Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne was sent off for handball clearance off the line.

Joao Victor stepped up and successfully converted from the spot to level the score.

Nine minutes later, Ogbeche handed Hyderabad FC the lead from a Mohammed Yasir delivery from outside the box.

Minutes later, Ogbeche handed Hyderabad FC a two-goal cushion with another header from Lalchungnunga Chhangte's cross.

The Marina Machans pressed hard in the dying minutes in search of goals and Kattimani saved Ajith's low, powerful show from outside the box.

Chennaiyin FC came all out attacking in the final minutes of the game but luck seemed to be not in their favour as Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic hit the woodwork in injury time.

Brdaric's men will take on I-League side TRAU FC on September 1 while Hyderabad FC will face NEROCA FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

