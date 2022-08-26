Neeraj Chopra returns to action tonight, on August 26 as the Indian ace athlete is poised to participate at Lausanne Diamond League 2022. The upcoming athletics event is going to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. This is the 13th edition of the multisport competition and will be organized by the World Athletics. The Diamond League made its debut in 2010 in which 32 countries take part in more than 30 sports events. The Athletissima will be held on August 27 and more than 300 athletes from 32 nations will fight in various categories. Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist, 'Ready' For Lausanne Diamond League 2022 After Recovering From Injury (See Pic)

Neeraj Chopra is all set to appear for the second time in the Diamond League. The star athlete missed out on Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury which he sustained during World Athletics Championships in USA. The 23-year-old javelin thrower, who won gold medal at Tokyo Olympics last year, also completed top podium finish at Oregon global championships. However, he has recovered from the muscle injury and ready to participate at Athletissima 2022. His participation was doubtful because of his injury but the star took to social media to announce that he will feature in the Lausanne Diamond League 2022.

When and Where is Neeraj Chopra's Match at Lausanne Diamond League 2022? Know Date, Time & Venue

The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 is going to be held at Lausanne, Switzerland on August 26. The tournament will start from 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Match at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Live on TV

Sports18 channels would telecast javelin match of Neeraj Chopra live in India.

How to Get Online Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Match at Lausanne Diamond League 2022?

The live streaming of Diamond League 2022 would be available on Voot app in India. Fans can catch Neeraj Chopra in action on the official website of Voot also.

