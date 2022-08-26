The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw was held today, August 26 in Istanbul, Turkey. The first batch of the best teams were drawn in the UEFA Champions League yesterday at the same venue. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will feature in Group E where they will play against the likes of Real Sociedad, Sheriff United and Omonoia. Arsenal is in Group A and will face PSV and Zurich. Italian giants AS Roma are in the same group with Ludogorets and Real Betis. The UEL 2022-23 group stage matches are scheduled to kick off in September. All eyes will be on Manchester United who are considered as the favourites of the European tournament alongside the Gunners. UEFA Europa League Draw 2022-23: Manchester United to Face Real Sociedad; Arsenal to Meet PSV

Check UEFA Europa League Groups For 2022-23 Season:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Arsenal Dynamo Kyiv AS Roma Bragga PSV Rennes Ludogorets Malmo Bodo Glimt Fenerbache Real Betis Union Berlin Zurich Alek Larnaca HJK ST Gilloise

Group E Group F Group G Group H Manchester United Lazio Olympiacos Crvena Zvezda Real Sociedad Feyenoord Qarabag AS Monaco Sheriff United Midtjylland Freiburg Ferencvaros Omonoia Sturm Nantes Trabzonspor

Top teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, Sevilla and AS Roma took part in this group stage draw. There was a possibility of a group of death consisting elite teams in one group just like past years of the event. Many are of the view that the Group E consisting teams like Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff United is the group of death. Eintracht Frankfurt are the current champions of UEFA Europa League, having won the European crown for two times so far. 32 teams participated in this group stage draw. These top European teams have been divided into eight groups. Each group will have four teams.

