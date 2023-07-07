Frankfurt [Germany], July 7 (ANI): On Friday, German football club Eintracht Frankfurt signed defender Robin Koch on loan from English football club Leeds United for one season.

Robin Koch made 82 Bundesliga appearances for SC Freiburg prior to his move to England. A right-footer who stands at 1.91 metres tall, Koch made 36 Premier League outings for Leeds last season.

Robin Koch can play as a left or right-sided centre-back as well as in defensive midfield.

According to the official website of Eintracht Frankfurt, Robin Koch said, "I'm delighted to become a part of Eintracht Frankfurt. "It's among the most renowned clubs in the Bundesliga and has been a shining light for German football in European competition over the last few years. The new coach, the strong squad and the opportunities here at the club make it a very exciting challenge for me, and one that I'm approaching with full motivation."

He added, "Markus Krosche and Timmo Harding made an incredible effort to sign me, and won me over with the path the club's on and the vision for the future. I want to use everything that characterises me on and off the pitch as a footballer here and celebrate successes with the team. I've matured a lot as a player and as a person over the last three seasons with Leeds in arguably the strongest league in the world. I want to prove that now in the Bundesliga. I'm confident we can have a good season."

Koch's qualities as a footballer and his personal life also speak for itself. During his time in England, he was an ambassador for Leeds Children's Charity and is also a Laureus ambassador.

Eintracht Frankfurt's board member Markus Krosche said, "Robin is the kind of person who leads by example and shoulders responsibility, both on and off the pitch."

Markus Krosche further said, "He's almost 27, so is the perfect age for a footballer, and on top of that he's gained valuable experience in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, which he'll bring to our team. A lot of big-name clubs were interested in him in recent weeks, but the fact that he decided to come to us shows just how much Robin identifies with the task at hand. That's a very good and important basis for a positive working partnership."

While concluding he said, "In addition to the young and very talented players we've brought in, for us it was important to add qualities like experience and leadership to our defence in order to help keep the team structure stable, Robin was one of the team captains in Leeds, he's played for the German national team and he'll also play a leading role with us." (ANI)

