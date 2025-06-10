Munich, Jun 10 (PTI) Indian shooting ace Elavenil Valarivan settled for the bronze medal after leading for a good part of the women's 10m air rifle final on the first competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old shot 231.2 to finish third on the podium behind Chinese 18-year-old sensation Wang Zifei, who won gold with 252.7, and Korea's silver medallist Kwon Eunji (252.6).

Elavenil started with a high 10.7 and set the tone in the final, before coming up with a 10.8 in her next shot.

The two-time Indian Olympian was just 0.3 behind Korean Olympic champion Kwon Eunji after the first five standing shots. She shot another 10.8 to moved into the top spot ahead of Zifei.

Elavenil was leading the pecking order after 12 shots with 127.2 with Wang in close second.

A couple of 10.1 was followed by a 10.7, bringing her back into contention after she slipped out of top three.

The Indian, who finished fourth in the World Cup here in 2018, maintained her lead with a 10.7. However, disastrous struck as she shot 9.8 to slip to third.

Earlier in the day, Elavenil was second in the qualifications with a total score of 635.9 across six series, finishing ahead of Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad (635.7) and behind 18-year-old Chinese sensation Wang Zifei (637.9).

Zifei's score was a world record in the qualifications.

Eunji was fourth in qualifications with 635.6, while Turkey's Elif Berfin Altun (634.6) was in fifth position.

Chinese World and Asian Championship gold medallist Han Jiayu qualified for the final in sixth position after shooting 634.2.

India's national champion Ananya Naidu was placed 15th with a total of 632.4, while Ramita Jindal, shooting for ranking points only (RPO), ended 13th with 632.6.

The other Indians in the event, Meghana Sajjanar (RPO) and Arya Borse ended 25th and 60th respectively.

