Defending champions, the Australia national cricket team, will face the South Africa national cricket team in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. The ultimate Test between both nations will be hosted at the Home of Cricket (Lord's) from June 11. Australia has a chance to become the first team to win two ICC WTC titles. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to end their 27-year drought for an ICC trophy. South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs AUS World Test Championship Summit Clash in London.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will head into the WTC final as the favourites. The defending champions beat India two years ago at the Kennington Oval in London. The defending champions started their campaign by retaining the Ashes against England. Their next assignment was against Pakistan. Australia whitewashed the Green Shirts 3-0. The defending champions shared the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Australia went across the Tasman to face New Zealand. The defending champions won the first Test before suffering a defeat. They hosted Team India for a five-match Test series. The Baggy Greens defeated the Asian Giants 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Their final assignment was against Sri Lanka. The Baggy Green whitewashed them 2-0.

South Africa, on the other hand, drew the two-match Test series against India at home. The Proteas faced massive criticism when they travelled to New Zealand to play two games. Cricket South Africa decided against sending its main players. A young side lost 0-2 to the Kiwis.

South Africa then hosted the West Indies for a two-match series. The Proteas drew the first test before the second test and took the series 1-0. Temba Bavuma's men went to Bangladesh and defeated them 2-0. The winning streak extended to five when they thrashed Sri Lanka 2-0.

SA vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Tests

Name Australia South Africa Matches 101 101 Win 54 26 Loss 26 54 Drawn 21 21 Tied 0 0 Home Won 23 16 Away Won 29 10 Neutral Won 2 0

The South Africa national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team have faced each other in 101 Test matches till now. Out of these, Australia has secured 54 victories. South Africa has managed to come out victorious on 26 occasions. 21 test matches between both nations ended in a draw. Australia has secured 21 home wins as compared to South Africa, which has 16 wins at home over the Baggy Green. The Proteas have secured 10 victories away from home. The Baggy Green has 29 wins. At neutral venues, Australia has two wins.

Last Three South Africa vs Australia Test Matches

The last time these two nations faced each other was during the three-match Test series in 2022-23 in Australia. South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final: Three Player Battles to Watch Out for SA vs AUS World Test Championship Summit Clash in London.

AUS vs SA 1st Test in Brisbane: Australia Won by Six Wickets

Batting first, South Africa was blown away for just 152 after a brilliant bowling performance from Australia. Speedster Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets each. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland bagged two wickets apiece in the first innings. In reply, Australia posted 218 after Travis Head scored a brilliant 92. In the second innings, the Proteas were bundled out for 99 runs after Pat Cummins bagged a five-wicket haul. Australia chased down the 34-run target and won the match by six wickets.

AUS vs SA 2nd Test in Melbourne: Australia Won by an Innings and 182 Runs

Batting first, South Africa made 189 runs after Kyle Verreyne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) played fighting knocks. In reply, Australia declared their first innings at 575/8 after David Warner hammered a double century. The Proteas tried hard to stay in the contest in the second innings but were bundled out for 204 and suffered a one-sided loss.

AUS vs SA 3rd Test in Sydney: Drawn

The third Test match between Australia and South Africa was drawn. The host declared their first innings score at 475/4 after opener Usman Khawaja slammed an unbeaten 195 runs. In reply, the Proteas made 255 and 106/2 in both their innings as the Sydney Test ended in a draw. The Baggy Green won the three-match Test series 2-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).