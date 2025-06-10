Former West Indies national cricket team white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran retired from international cricket with immediate effect on Tuesday, June 10. Pooran is one of the finest cricketers for his nation in the white-ball format. The 29-year-old recently opted out of selection for the West Indies' T20I against the England national cricket team and hadn't featured in ODIs since the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers exit. Pooran announced his international retirement on his social media. West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Retires From International Cricket.

The left-handed batter made his international debut in 2016 against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. After three years, he earned his maiden ODI cap against England. In 2022, Nicholas Pooran was appointed as the white-ball captain, but he stepped down after a poor T20 World Cup campaign that year. The power hitter played his last match for the West Indies in December 2024. On that note, let's take a look at Nicholas Pooran's international batting and bowling records, along with some of the notable records.

Nicholas Pooran's Batting and Bowling Stats in International Cricket

The 29-year-old amassed 1983 runs in 61 ODIs at a decent average of 39.66. Nicholas Pooran slammed three centuries and 11 half-centuries for West Indies in the ODI format. In T20Is, Pooran hammered 2275 runs in 106 outings. The southpaw had an average of 26.14, including 13 half-centuries in T20Is.

Nicholas Pooran's Batting Stats in International Cricket

Format Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s ODIs 61 58 1983 118 39.66 99.15 3 11 T20Is 106 97 2275 98 26.14 136.39 0 13

In 61 ODI matches, Nicholas Pooran scalped only seven wickets. However, he has a four-wicket haul in the ODI format. In 106 T20I matches, Pooran didn't bowl once for the West Indies national cricket team. List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year.

Nicholas Pooran's Bowling Stats in International Cricket

Format Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4w 5w ODIs 61 7 6 4/48 29.00 6.17 28.1 1 0 T20Is 106 - - - - - - - -

Nicholas Pooran Records

Nicholas Pooran has smashed the most T20I runs by a West Indies cricketer. The 29-year-old retired after hammering 2275 runs at a good strike rate of over 135. The stylish cricketer overtook legendary Chris Gayle during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, becoming the team's highest run-getter in the T20Is.

Pooran was also part of the West Indies U19 squad for the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2014.

The 29-year-old was appointed as the vice-captain for the West Indies national cricket team during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 edition. Pooran has also captained the Men in Maroon in the white-ball format for a brief period.

The power hitter has smashed the fifth most sixes in his T20I career (149).

Pooran is third in the most consecutive T20I innings without a duck.

The southpaw is the most T20I-capped (106) player for the West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran has smashed the most sixes (170) in a calendar year. The left-handed batter achieved this feat in 2024.

