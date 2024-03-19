Miami [US], March 19 (ANI): Emma Raducanu on Tuesday withdrew from the Miami Open due to a lower back injury, as per WTA. The 2021 US Open champion was scheduled to face Wang Xiyu in the first round on the opening day of play.

Raducanu returned to action in January, after an eight-month absence in 2023 due to repeated wrist and ankle operations. She has a 5-5 record after five tournaments, including a third-round run at Indian Wells last week.

The British player was the second to withdraw from Miami after the qualifying event began, following Viktorija Golubic, who had a left foot injury. As a result, they have been replaced by two lucky losers: Tamara Korpatsch, who has drawn Viktoriya Tomova in the first round, and Bernarda Pera, who will face Danielle Collins.

Wang will now go on qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Other qualifiers include Laura Siegemund and Aleksandra Krunic, who will face off in the first round, with the winner facing No.9 seed Jelena Ostapenko. Clara Tauson has also qualified and will face Caroline Dolehide, with the victor going on to face last year's runner-up, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina.

Former French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska came through as well and will lock horns with Ashlyn Krueger with the winner playing No.3 seed Coco Gauff. (ANI)

