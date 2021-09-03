London [UK], September 3 (ANI): Indian openers started strong in their second innings after the England team was bowled out for 290 in the third session on Day 2 in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Friday.

At stumps, India's second innings score read 43/0 -- trailing by 56 runs with all wickets in the bag. Rohit Sharma (20*) and KL Rahul (22*) were steady for visitors as they mixed caution with aggression to make sure India doesn't lose any wickets on the second day.

The second day proved to be another terrific day of cricket as England recovered very well from being 62/5. The middle and lower middle-order batsmen stitched some useful partnerships to help England bounce back from that situation.

Initially, it was the partnership between Bairstow and Pope that steadied the ship, and then it were the contributions from Pope and Woakes that helped England stretch that lead closer to the 100-run mark.

Thakur took the all-important wicket of Pope after which Jadeja bowled Ollie. Pope went back pavilion after scoring a gritty 81. Woakes then stepped up and scored a quick 50 before getting run out.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 43/0 (Rohit Sharma 20*, KL Rahul 22*; Anderson 0-13); England 290 (ANI)

