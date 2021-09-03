The Indian tem has been sensational at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as they already have had their most successful multination event yet and will be looking to add further to the medals tally when the athletes take the field on the penultimate day of the Games. The athletics and badminton contingent will be in action aiming for podium finishes. Meanwhile, we bring you India’s schedule at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for September 04, 2021. Tokyo Paralympic Games Updates From September 03.

The Indian athletes have had an impressive outing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, overtaking India’s combined medal haul from 1968 to 2016 and the participating athletes will be aiming to add to that on the penultimate day.

Team India Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 For September 4

Date Time Sport Event Athlete September 04 05:30 AM Shooting Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification Singhraj, Manish Narwal, Akash September 04 05:30 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Pramod Bhagat September 04 05:30 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Manoj Sarkar September 04 05:30 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal Tarun Dhillon September 04 05:30 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal Suhas Yathiraj September 04 05:30 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SH6 Semifinal Krishna Nagar September 04 05:30 AM Badminton Mixed Double SL3-SU5 Semifinal Palak Kohli, Pramod Bhagat September 04 03:50 PM Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Final Navdeep

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide a live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

