London [UK], August 15 (ANI): Two English players were seen stepping on the ball with their spikes before the 34th over of India's second innings in the ongoing second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was quick to notice that as he took to Twitter and wrote: "Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd."

Shaun Pollock who was commenting at that time also showed his disapproval regarding the incident and later Harsha Bhogle also condemned it. Notably, the ball wasn't changed by the umpires after this incident. Pollock even mentioned the match referee might want to have a look at it.

England pacer Stuart Broad though was quick to call it an accident. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: "As I'm sure you're aware from watching the full footage- it wasn't deliberate was it. End of Story."

Earlier in the match, England pacer Mark Wood dismissed India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul while Sam Curran sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion as the visitors were put on the back foot in the opening session on Day 4.

At the lunch break on Day 4, India's score read 56/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara (3*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) unbeaten at the crease. The visitors had extended their lead to 29 runs.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 18 runs for the first wicket, but the partnership was finally broken in the 10th over as Mark Wood sent Rahul (5) back to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma (21) might have dispatched Mark Wood for a six while playing a pull shot, but the same led to his dismissal in the very same over and India was reduced to 27/2. Sam Curran later sent Kohli (20) back to the pavilion. (ANI)

