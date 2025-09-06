London [UK], September 5 (ANI): England Men have confirmed changes to the squads for the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa and the subsequent T20I series in Ireland.

Opening batter Ben Duckett will be rested for the three-match series against South Africa, as per the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran has been added to the squad for the fixtures against South Africa, which commence at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, next Wednesday. Curran has also been included in the squad for the IT20 tour of Ireland later this month.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts has been released from the Ireland IT20 squad to enable him to represent his county in the final rounds of the Rothesay County Championship.

Curran has made 24 appearances in the T20 Blast and the Hundred this summer, scoring 603 runs with a strike rate of 154.21 and taking 33 wickets. He has been added to squads for all six of England's upcoming fixtures.

Duckett, meanwhile, has been handed an additional week off before England's tours to New Zealand and Australia this winter. He scored 462 runs in nine innings during England's drawn Test series against India this summer.

Updated England T20I squads:

T20I Squad vs South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

T20I Squad vs Ireland: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood.

Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Tom Hartley replace Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith; Bethell replaces Brook as captain. (ANI)

