London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that their women's team will host West Indies for a five-match T20I series.

All the five matches will be played at the Incora County Ground, Derby in September.

The five-match series will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. It will replace scheduled series against India and South Africa after both teams were unavailable to travel due to COVID-19.

The first match of the series will be played on September 21, while the final match will be held on September 30.

"Protecting the momentum of the women's game was one of our four stated aims right at the beginning of the pandemic in March and I'm delighted that, despite the enormous difficulties that COVID-19 has created, we'll see England Women in action this summer," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said in an official statement.

"It has been critical to us that our efforts to deliver bio-secure standards and support visiting opponents have been equal to those that have so successfully delivered in the England Men's series. We are immensely grateful to the team at Derby who has supported this ambition throughout the summer with testing and now," he added.

The confirmation of the schedule has necessitated a change in date for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final, which will now be played on Sunday 27 September.

England currently have 24 players in their training group, all 24 will be available for the first two rounds of Rachael Heyhoe Flint fixtures on Saturday 29 August and Monday 31 August.

The squad will be reduced ahead of the series itself, leaving those not selected to return to their regional teams for the final round of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the final. (ANI)

