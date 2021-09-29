Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Top-seeds in the men's and women's sections - Fardeen Qamar of Rajasthan and Vaidehi Chaudhari (Gujarat) - advanced to the quarterfinals of the Appaswamy Open Tennis Championship at Match Point Tennis Academy, KTC, here on Wednesday in contrasting styles.

While Fardeen Qamar had to fight hard to quell the challenge of qualifier Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, Chaudhari made short work of Bela S Tamhankar of Maharashtra winning without losing a game.

The second-seed in the women's section Sai Samhitha of Tamil Nadu won easily against Yashaswini Singh of Madhya Pradesh in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

The men's second seed Faisal Qamar of Rajasthan was taken to 3 sets by Boopathy Sakthivel of Tamil Nadu before winning.

Results - Men's Singles – (Pre-Quarterfinals): Fardeen Qamar (S1) beat Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(5); Irfan Husain (TN-S8) beat Mohit Bhardwaj (DEL) 6-4, 6-1; Siddharth Arya K S (TN-S4) beat Rudra Himendubhatt (GJ) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Ayyooque Ahm Khan (RAJ) beat Deepak Senthil Kumar (TN-S6) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2).

Abhinansu Borthakur (WB) beat Tharakesh Ashokar (TN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Parikshit Somani (AS-S3) beat Ihsan Mahmood Husain (TN) 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6(4); Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN-S7) beat Guhan Rajan (TN) 6-3, 6-3; Faisal Qamar (RAJ-S2) beat Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Women's Singles - (Pre-Quarterfinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari (GJ) beat Bela S Tamhankar (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MAH) beat Dedeepya Yeddula (TS-S7) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yubrani Banerjee (WB-S4) beat Kaavya Palani (TN) 7-6(4), 6-2; Riya Uboveja (GUJ) beat Anusha Kondaveeti (AP) 6-0, 6-3; Reshma Maruri (KA-S8) beat Naga Roshne Arunkumar (TN) 6-3, 6-2; Kundali Majgaine (UK) beat Ira Shrenik Shah (MAH) 6-1, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture (MAH-S5) beat Shrichandrakala Tentu (TN) 6-2, 6-3; Samhitha Sai C (TN-S2) beat Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) 6-2, 6-2.

