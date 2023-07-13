Fatorda (Goa) [India], July 13 (ANI): Indian Super League outfit FC Goa, on Wednesday, announced the signing of one of the most distinguished names in football, Odei Onaindia ahead of the 2023-24 season. The defender from Spain has put pen to paper with the Gaurs on a one-year deal.

Onaindia is no stranger to Indian football, having first played in the country in the 2020-21 season in the colours of Hyderabad FC led by their then-head coach Manolo Marquez. He returned last year for another stint with HFC under Marquez, and played a crucial role as they finished second in the league.

The 33-year-old will reunite with Manolo Marquez once again, this time at FC Goa as the Club continue to reinforce their squad. Onaindia is the eighth new addition to the Gaurs’ ranks this summer, following Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh and Raynier Fernandes and foreign signings Paulo Retre and Carlos Martinez.

"I’m thrilled about my opportunity with FC Goa. Having played against them for two seasons now, I’m aware how the team has always been competitive and tough to face. I strongly feel that we’ll have a good season this time," Odei Onaindia said as quoted by ISL.

"Over the years, I’ve had a few friends who have played for Goa, and all of them have only spoken very well of the club and the place. The fact that Coach Manolo and his staff are here as well, also helped me in making up my mind. I cannot wait to join up with my new teammates in training, and make the fans of this great club proud," he added.

Ravi Puskur, the Club’s Director of Football, also commented on the new signing, and said, "Odei has undoubtedly been one of the standout center backs in the Hero ISL over the past couple of seasons. As a highly skilled operator and an understated leader, he possesses the ability to marshal the backline with great finesse."

He further went on to add, "Odei’s tactical nous and exceptional reading of the game make him a valuable addition to our team. His presence will undoubtedly help us create a strong defensive unit. His potential partnership with Sandesh holds a lot of promise for our future success as we aim to build a strong defensive unit to compete for top honours this season." (ANI)

