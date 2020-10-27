Bermuda, Oct 27 (PTI) Playing with a whole set of protocols and Covid regulations is the 'new normal' for Anirban Lahiri but the Indian golfer feels very safe as he gets ready to tee up at the Bermuda Championship this week.

The 31-year-old Indian ace was stuck in India during the pandemic as travel restrictions prevented him from travelling to the US for the PGA Tour, where he is now in his sixth season.

Lahiri makes his fifth start since he re-started playing in mid-August. He missed the cut at Wyndham, the last event before the 2019-20 Play-offs, but finished T-36 at Safeway Open and T-37 at Sanderson Farms and in between he logged his first Top-10 in 18 months at Corales Puntacana.

He called it a mixed bag but sounded positive going forward realising he needs a few good results to find the rhythm once again and get more starts.

"After my last event at Sanderson, I have had three weeks off, during which I worked on my game and is raring to go," said Lahiri from Bermuda.

Speaking with select media on a video conference from Bermuda, Lahiri said, "It's been obviously a different kind of way to travel and play events. I think the Tour has done a great job of keeping us all healthy and safe ahead of everything else and still manage to conduct these events."

"Obviously once we get to the tournament, we follow all the protocols. We have to test almost twice a week every week just to make sure that everyone is healthy and safe.

"It's a new normal, but it's what you need to do and what you have to adhere to right now for everyone's safety. Hopefully we get to a point where we can start opening up a little bit more."

As for playing in Bermuda, he feels very safe, though last year after being set for the weekend following rounds of 66-73, he had to withdraw as he seemed to have strained his side.

Talking of spectators, who will be allowed to come and see the event, he added, "It's a great sign. It's a step forward. Bermuda as a country has done really well in managing and handling the virus."

"From the last I heard they only had 14 or 16 cases total since the start of the pandemic. I guess it's probably the safest place for spectators to come out. It will also be great for us to have the galleries again and have that atmosphere that obviously they bring, the fans bring."

When asked for an assessment of his own game, a candid Lahiri said, “That's a five-page answer, to be honest, to go through everything, but I would assess myself before the break and then start with after."

"I've been able to implement a lot of those changes. There's still some things that are developing. I think as I get more tournaments in, as I get a little more experience in terms of handling some of the new attitudes, new approaches that I have on the golf course, it should gradually get better."

