It’s the clash of titans as Royal Challengers Bangalore are meeting Mumbai Indians in the match 48 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have enjoyed a stellar campaign in the season, and the winning team will almost secure a berth in the playoffs. The encounter went to the Super Over – and was won by RCB - when these two sides locked horns earlier this season, and fans are expecting a similar contest this time around as well. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection with recommended players as captain and vice-captain. We will also help you with the probable line-up to pick your fantasy XI. MI vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 48.

Both sides have some injury concerns as MI’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t feature in the last two games while RCB speedster Navdeep Saini also sustained a niggle recently. Also, RCB and MI lost their respective last matches of the season and will be raring to register a victory this time around. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the best choice for captain and vice-captain in your fantasy team. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

The MI speedster has been at the top of his A-game and deserves to be the captain of your fantasy team. With 17 wickets from 11 games, Bumrah is already the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai this season and will want to enhance his tally even further. Notably, RCB opener Aaron Finch had problems against the in-swinging new ball and Bumrah is very well able to exploit the weakness.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

The former South African captain rose to the occasion when RCB required scoring quick runs in the end overs. De Villiers has smashed as many as three half-centuries under 25 balls this season and will not mind playing another fiery knock. Also, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XI

MI Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

