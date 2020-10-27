There is something unusual about the year 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are no more in contention for a place in playoffs and for the first time they miss out on a final-for berth. And yes, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up there with other teams looking set for a place in playoffs. Among other teams are Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as well. The KL Rahul-led side has emerged from nowhere to make their way up on the IPL 2020 points table. Not many would have rated KXIP as pre-tournament favourites. But here they are! IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Wants KXIP to Continue Their Winning Streak to Book Playoffs Spot.

What has boosted KXIP’s chances is their newly found winning streak. Five back to back wins makes us wonder whether the Mohali-based franchise is the new title favourites?

KXIP Form: WWWWW

In their last five outings, KXIP has defeated RCB, Mumbai Indians (MI) in Super Over, Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and recently KKR. What is fascinating about those wins is that KXIP went on to defend the paltry target and chase some tough ones as well. KL Rahul Has Led Kings XI Punjab Brilliantly This IPL 2020, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Star Performers

Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan and few youngsters have turned things up in bowling while skipper Rahul along with Mandeep Singh and the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle have done well on the batting front.

If the form is anything to go by, KXIP could end up stunning one and all. Just like Mumbai Indians have done in the past- starting off slowly and then not looking back.

Interestingly, KXIP faces Rajasthan Royals and CSK next. Both of them are placed below KXIP on the points table. With 12 points from as many games, Punjab will be looking to clinch four more valuable points to make it to the playoffs. It is safe to say KXIP are the new title favourites, at least for now!

