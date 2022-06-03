Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bangladesh setting a scorching pace and with a controlled approach started their campaign with a decisive 64-37 win over the Maldives as the FIBA U 18 Asian Championship got off to a colourful start here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack.

The superiority of Bangladesh was seen in a full measure right from the tip-off as they controlled the boards, found the gaps and with a shooting percentage hovering around 40 right through the match, the winner led 30-16 at the halfway stage.

Captain Emadul Hoque Piash and Md Manik Hasan along with Noor Shariar Ahmed combining well were able to capitalise on the defensive lapses of the Maldivian team as they seized the initiative in the second quarter and never looked back thereafter.

Ahmed Lail Shifan and Md Ishaq Ahmed started well in the first quarter for the Maldives but could not score in the second as the loser were able to score only 6 points in the quarter and with just 8 scored in the third, the Maldives trailed 24-45 at the end of quarter 3.

Bangladesh tightened their defence and found it difficult to enter the restricted area, Maldives players chanced their arm from long range and though got a few attempts finding the hoop from the 3 point area, they could never really take control as they faded away.

The final quarter saw the winner stretch the lead with counterattacks and fast breaks and it was only Ahmed Lail Shifan who could trouble the Bangladesh team as he was the sole player in his team to enter double digits.

Earlier the Championship was inaugurated by Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Sports Government of Odisha in the presence of Padmashri Dilip Tirkey, Olympian, Abhijit Paul Hon Secretary Odisha Olympic Association, Ajeet Singh Rathore Vice President Basketball Federation of India, Ashok Sahoo and Gyana Ranjan Parida, General Secretary and President of Odisha Basketball Association. (ANI)

