New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), the world's largest independent integrity organization, and India On Track (IOT), one of India's premier sports development and management organisations, have come together to help further the mission of keeping sport clean and fair.

As part of the partnership, IOT will work with SIGA on various projects in India, to help promote the spirit of integrity, educate young players and bring together key stakeholders from the Indian sports, to enable the creation of a robust integrity ecosystem in the country.

The partnership between the two organisations was announced via the signing of a cooperation agreement at SIGA's first Sport Integrity Week, that took place from September 7 to 11.

Speakers at the India sessions included Justice Mukul Mudgal, Chairman of FIFA Governance Committee, Onkar Kedia, Director General, Sports Authority of Assam, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO -- Pro Volleyball League, and former Olympian, Neha Aggarwal.

Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros, SIGA CEO and Chairman & CEO, SIGA AMERICA, said "SIGA is an open global coalition and India is one of the strongest sporting nations on the planet. We stand ready to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders and authorities in sport in India and are delighted to partner with India On Track, leaders in the industry. Together, we will work with sports organisations, governments, and global brands to enhance governance, promote integrity and instigate reform, so India, as a nation, are leaders both on and off the pitch."

Vivek Sethia, Founder & CEO, India On Track, said "Integrity is one of the key pillars of sport at any level, and we all want to see young people across the world engage in healthy competition, playing tough, clean and fair. The emergence of India as a sporting hub has been a recent phenomenon, and we have seen an explosion of investment in the sport over the last decade." (ANI)

