Montevideo (Uruguay), Dec 21 (AP) Former Argentine soccer player Ezequiel Lavezzi was hospitalizedin the beachfront Uruguayan city of Punta del Este with a shoulder blade fracture.

A police report obtained by The Associated Press says the 38-year-old Lavezzi was found with the injury at 5 a.m. after he attended a party in his mansion.

Lavezzi, who played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, San Lorenzo and the Argentine national team, was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegril hospital with his girlfriend, Natalia Borges.

“It is unknown how the injury came about,” the police report said.

Police said Lavezzi was at a party in his mansion in the region of José Ignacio, where he has lived since 2019. Police investigator Paola Hernández said witnesses will be interviewed throughout the day.

“We don't know what the root of this is,” Hernández told Argentine TV channel TN.

Lavezzi retired in 2019 after a spell at Chinese club Hebei Fortune. Since then, he has done charity work with the help of his brother. (AP)

