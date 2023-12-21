IND-W vs AUS-W Test Free Live Streaming Online: India Women will be playing back-to-back Test matches for the first time in more than a decade as they will be taking on Australia Women in an one-off Test match starting from Thursday, December 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It has been only four days since India Women demolished England at home clinching a stunning victory. Riding on the confidence, India will back in their white-kit taking on the challenge of Australia Women who are coming out a victory in their last Test match against England in the Women's Ashes 2023. It's been almost 40 years Australia Women played a four-Test series in India in 1984, all of which ended in draws, with the last at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Alyssa Healy is back in the Australia squad after she had to go through an emergency surgery due to getting accidentally beaten by her dog. She will lead Australia in the Test match now that Meg Lanning has drawn curtains at her illustrious career. Meanwhile, India's new top order batter Subha Satheesh injured her finger in the last game and is yet to achieve full fitness. News about her availability is yet to be confirmed.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against Australia Women on Thursday, December 21. The IND-W vs AUS-W Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fact Check: KKR’s Mitchell Starc To Miss IPL 2024 Due to Wife Alyssa Healy’s Pregnancy? Here’s All The Truth.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women Test match. The IND-W vs AUS-W Test live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test match online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W Test match.

