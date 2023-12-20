Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], December 20 (ANI): England skipper Jos Buttler surpassed Australian opener David Warner to become the seventh-highest run-scorer in the T20I format on Wednesday.

Buttler accomplished this upward movement in batting charts during the fourth T20I between England and West Indies at Tarouba.

Also Read | India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2023, Paarl Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Boland Park.

In the match, Buttler looked at his most imposing, scoring 55 in just 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 189.65.

Now in 113 T20Is, Buttler has scored 2,916 runs at an average of 35.13 and a strike rate of 144.85. He has scored a century and 22 half-centuries in 104 innings, with the best score of 101*. He is England's highest-scoring T20I batter.

Also Read | Sports Ministry Confirms Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty to Receive Khel Ratna Award, Mohammed Shami and 25 Other Athletes to Be Honoured With Arjuna Award.

Warner, who has slipped down to number eight, has 2,894 runs in 99 matches at an average of 32.88 and a strike rate of 32.88, with a century and 24 fifties in 99 innings. His best score is 100*.

The highest run-scorer in T20Is is star India batter Virat Kohli. In 115 matches, Virat leads the run-scoring charts with 4,008 runs at an average of 52.73, with one century and 37 fifties. His best score is 122* and his strike rate is 137.96.

Coming to the match, West Indies put England to bat first and were blown away by the opening pair of Buttler and Phil Salt. After his Indian Premier League (IPL) auction snub, Salt responded with his second successive T20I century, scoring 119 in just 57 balls, with seven fours and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 208.77.

Salt was well supported by his skipper, all-rounder Will Jacks (24 in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes), Liam Livingstone (54* in 21 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and guided England to 267/3 in 20 overs, their highest T20I total.

Akael Hosein, Kyle Mayers and Andre Russell picked a wicket each.

In the chase of 268, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. Knocks from Andre Russell (51 in 25 balls, with three fours and five sixes), Nicholas Pooran (39 in 15 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Sherfane Rutherford (36 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes) though saved West Indies from a huge defeat. The two-time T20I World Champions were bundled out for 192 in 15.3 overs, giving England a chance to level the five-match series 2-2.

Reece Topley (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed got two wickets each while Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Salt was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)