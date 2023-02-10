Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Bengal cricketer Gautam Shome Senior died here on Friday after protracted illness, the state association (CAB) said.

He was 62. He is survived by his wife and son.

Senior Shome played seven first-class matches for Bengal. He also served Bengal cricket as an umpire and cricket observer.

In a first-class career spanning two years from 1984, he took 17 wickets.

CAB president Snehasish Ganguly conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The association kept its flag half-mast in memory of the cricketer.

