Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Several former Mumbai and India players paid their tributes to ex Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege who was cremated here at the Shivaji Park on Thursday.

Rege had died at a city hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 76. Rege, who was admitted in the intensive care unit, is survived by his wife and two sons.

Also Read | RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Former India players such as Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjay Bangar, Kiran More, Abey Kuruvilla were in attendance along with officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) including president Ajinkya Naik and secretary Abhay Hadap as well as veteran administrator Prof. Ratnakar Shetty.

"His heart always beat for Mumbai cricket and its players. I have always looked up to him as a senior, he donned several hats, of a selector, or manager or mentor. He contributed a lot to Mumbai cricket," Bangar told the media.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

"He would urge me to leave Railways and come and play for Mumbai. This tells he had good feelings in his heart for me and all that he did for Mumbai cricket will be remembered for a long time," he added.

Rege breathed his last a mere three days after celebrating his 76th birthday. Having made his First-Class debut in the 1966-67 season, he remained an integral part of the Mumbai team until his final appearance in the 1977-78 season.

At the age of 26, Rege had suffered a heart attack but he recovered well enough not just to take the field again but also lead Mumbai.

A childhood friend of Sunil Gavaskar, Rege played with the legendary Indian batter for Dadar Union Sports Club and also held several administrative roles in the MCA, including being a selector and chief selector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)