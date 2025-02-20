WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians and WPL 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in the seventh game of Women's Premier League 2025. The RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 game will be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 21. This is the third game for both sides in the ongoing WPL. Defending champions RCB-W have won both their games, while MI-W have won one and lost one. RCB-W vs GG-W in WPL 2025 Breaks Record of Highest-Ever Match Aggregate in Women's Premier League History.

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB-W are cruising in WPL 2025, with two wins in two games. They won the campaign opener against Gujarat Giants by six wickets, and the second one against Delhi Capitals by an even better margin of eight wickets. For now, they have a good NRR of +1.440. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians suffered a loss on the last ball against Delhi Capitals in the first game, but came back strong in the last one, winning by 5 wickets against Gujarat Giants with 23 balls left.

Bengaluru Weather Live

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be cool and ideal for cricket at that time, with a temperature spanning about 26 degrees Celsius while the game starts and 23 degrees Celsius by 11 PM IST. There is almost no possibility of rain. Mumbai Indians Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of MI-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is often seen to be favourable for batting. For the RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 game, the situation looks no different, with a past outfield and short boundaries. All conditions hint at a high-scoring match. The support for bowlers would be minimal.

